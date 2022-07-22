Mexico questions Chinese fashion giant Shein for selling Mayan design

Mexico asked Chinese company Shein, a low-cost fashion giant, for an explanation for the commercialization of a design made by Mayan artisans, the Ministry of Culture said on Wednesday (20).

The Mexican government “sent a letter to the fashion company Shein, in which it asks for a public explanation of the reasons why collective property is commercialized and privatized,” the institution said.

The company made “use of cultural elements whose origin is fully documented,” he continued.

Shein offered on its website a blouse it describes as a “flower-print blouse” for $7.

“This type of action disfavors artisanal work in relation to that carried out in a massive and industrial way, affecting the economy of carriers and original creators, in this case, located in Mayan communities”, says the letter from the Secretary of Culture.

Previously, the craft brand YucaChulas showed on its social media that the piece, with the exception of the edges of the collar, sleeves and finishing of the final ties, corresponds to one that it made in 2017.

“Short blouses or huipiles, like this one, are made in several Mayan communities in the states of Yucatan, Campeche and Quintana Roo (in eastern Mexico) as part of the identity of this Mayan people and as an economic alternative for their daily subsistence”, argued the institution. .