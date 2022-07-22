Microsoft prepares taskbar that shows more open apps – Tecnoblog

At best deals,

no tail tied

There are those who do not sympathize with the Windows 11 because of its more limited taskbar compared to Windows 10. But Microsoft seems willing to make the feature more functional. An upcoming update for Windows Insider users shows the bar organizing icons better when many apps are open.

Windows 11 (Image: Vitor Pádua/Tecnoblog)

This is a subtle change, but one that can make a big difference to the user experience. That’s because, currently, Windows 11 fills the taskbar with open applications until it is fully occupied. When the bar fills up, the last space is always occupied by the most recently opened software. The former is no longer shown.

The new approach is smarter. When the taskbar space starts to fill up, Windows 11 displays an ellipsis icon. This, when clicked, shows a second bar, just above, which concentrates the last open programs.

It’s such a simple and functional ideal that I wonder: why didn’t Microsoft think of this before? The ellipsis icon is intuitive, that is, the user immediately notices that, by clicking there, he will find a continuity of resources. In addition, the new approach makes it easier to switch between the various applications that are in use.

Microsoft also explains that the additional bar has the same behavior as the taskbar. This means that custom shortcuts or shortcut lists can also be displayed there.

Taskbar with new icon grouping (image: disclosure/Microsoft)

New taskbar: for now, only in testing

The taskbar update was announced this week. For now, the feature is only being released to participants in the Windows Insider testing program, on the Dev Channel (build 25163).

There is no information on when the update will be released to everyone. In fact, this may not even happen. But let’s hope that Microsoft follows through with the idea. Who knows, maybe this is one of the many new features in the 22H2 (Sun Valley 2) package for Windows 11, expected for October this year?