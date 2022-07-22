Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur: New Marvel Animated Series Gets First Preview

Marvel released the poster for the first preview of its new animated series, “Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur,” during Comic-Con International. The video is a complete scene of the attraction, which highlights the new heroine’s difficulty in getting her dinosaur to behave while fighting crime, resulting in a mess when trying to stop a robbery.

Announced in 2019, the animation will follow the adventures of Lunella Lafayette (voiced by Diamond White, from the series “Empire”), a brilliant 13-year-old girl, and her pet Tyrannosaurus (voiced by Fred Tatasciore, the Drax from “What If?”).

After Lunella — accidentally — brings the dinosaur to New York City via a temporal vortex, the duo set to work to protect the streets of the city that never sleeps.

Developed by Jeffrey M. Howard and Kate Kondell (both from “Phineas and Ferb: Candace Against the Universe”), the animation also features voiceovers by Laurance Fishburne (“The Matrix”), Alfre Woodard (“Luke Cage”). , Libe Barer (“Sneaky Pete”), (Alison Brie (“GLOW”), Daveed Diggs (“Tomorrow Express”), Maya Hawke (“Stranger Things”), Jennifer Hudson (“Respect”), Cobie Smulders (“ Spider-Man: Far From Home”), Wesley Snipes (“Blade”), Andy Cohen (“Love Connection”), Cliff “Method Man” Smith (“Power Book II: Ghost”), Craig Robinson (“Killing It” ), Asia Kate Dillon (“Billions”), Michael Cimino (“Love, Victor”), Sasheer Zamata (“Woke”), Jermaine Fowler (“A Prince in New York 2”) and Gary Anthony Williams (“Pit Stop” ).

The series is the second animation based on Marvel characters created specifically for the Disney Channel. The first was the attraction derived from the long “Operation Big Hero”.

The premiere is scheduled for 2023.