Moon Girl takes on villains in new preview released by Marvel; watch

THE disney released last Thursday (21) new previews for the new animated series from marvel studios, Moon Girl and devil dinosaur during a panel on San Diego Comic-Con. Check out the teaser above.

In the list are present Diamond White as Lunella Lafayette / Moon Girl; Fred Tatasciore like Devil Dinosaur and Laurence Fishburne as Beyonder. Other actors were also invited to participate in the voice cast, such as Alison Brie (GLOW), Andy Cohen (Love Connection), Daveed Diggs (Hamilton), Maya Hawke (Stranger Things), Jennifer Hudson (respect), Cliff “Method Man” Smith (Power Book II: Ghost), Cobie Smulders (How I Met Your Mother) and Wesley Snipes (blade).

The series also had the first poster released. Check out:

The story follows 13-year-old super-genius Lunella Lafayette and her 10-ton T-Rex Devil Dinosaur as they protect New York’s Lower East Side from harm. The show is based on comic book characters. Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur #1released in November 2015 and created by Brandon Montclare and Amy Reeder.

Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur arrives at Disney+ in 2023.

