Motorcyclist who was attacked by Vitória fans receives new motorcycle: “Very happy” | victory

– Thank the president [do Vitória, Fábio Mota] and everyone who helped me. I am very happy for everyone who helped me. I wanted to thank you a lot. And also to God, who saved my life that day – summarized Reinaldo.

The initiative was taken by the club’s advisers, along with 16 fans, who mobilized and raised funds to buy the vehicle.

Reinaldo was also presented by the board with a Vitória shirt and a membership plan to accompany Rubro-Negro in Barradão, gifts delivered by President Fábio Mota.

– You will be a member of Esporte Clube Vitória for one year. Here, too, take the red-black mantle and another mug to commemorate the ascent of Vitória. With faith in God, will celebrate – said the manager.

A Vitória fan, Reinaldo met two of the main players in the red-black squad: captain Alan Santos and top scorer Rafinha. The duo participated in the delivery of gifts at Toca do Leão.

– No act of violence justifies anything, but he is receiving this beautiful gift and he will be very happy. A lot of people wanted to win the bike, but nobody wanted to go through what he went through. Thank God, this curse was transformed into a blessing – said Alan Santos.

The attacks took place before the game between Vitória and Paysandu, because Reinaldo was wearing a blue shirt, in the colors of Papão and also Bahia, Leão’s biggest rival. In the video below, the man has his motorcycle thrown on the ground and is assaulted by dozens of people. [veja abaixo].

In a note released on social media, the organized supporters involved in the case said they had removed those responsible for the aggression. No names were mentioned in the document. Also according to the organizers, the amount of R$ 2 thousand was raised and donated to Reinaldo Silva.

In an interview with TV Bahia last Tuesday, Reinaldo said that the motorcycle was damaged to the point that it could not be used. The barber also said that he used the vehicle to increase his income by making cuts at home.

– I bought this bike six months ago, I worked hard, honest work. It was working in sweat, my mother also helped me. But unfortunately vandals destroyed it. I used the bike to raise more money on the day. I made cuts at home, it helped me a lot. And I was planning to run apps and do motoboy deliveries-she said.

Reinaldo was attacked by a group of Vitória fans before the match against Paysandu, held last Sunday, at the Barradão stadium, in Salvador. Through images released on social media, it is possible to see the barber being surrounded and pulled from the motorcycle.

In an interview with Jornal Bahia Meio Dia, he stated that he does not belong to any organization and was returning from work.

– I couldn’t even explain that I’m not an organized cheerleader. I follow and watch the games of Vitória, but I couldn’t explain anything to them. They’ve already arrived beating me. I’m 21 years old, I’m a barber. I was just working, just got back. I was going home. I took the Regional to go to São Rafael, but in the middle of the way this happened – said Reinaldo.

“I thought I was going to die, when I saw that many fans attacking me, I thought I was going to die. I just saw a flash of my life passing by”.

Reinaldo says that he was helped by some people who prevented the worst from happening.