Mourão condemns war in Ukraine and says Brazil does not adopt neutrality

The vice president’s demonstration goes against the position of President Jair Bolsonaro; recently, the federal chief executive avoided taking sides and claimed to be ‘on the side of peace’

Isac Nóbrega/PR – 03/23/2020

Hamilton Mourão commented on Brazil’s position on the conflict in Eastern Europe



the vice president Hamilton Mourão (Republicans) participated in Security Council meetings this Thursday, the 21st, in the United States and, on the spot, spoke about Brazil’s position in relation to the war in Ukraine. The general condemned the conflict and argued that the Brazilian government does not adopt a neutral stance – which contradicts the statements of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL). “We have interests both with Ukraine and with Russia, it is a matter of pragmatism”, he explained. The military also opined that the sanctions applied to Russia did not have the necessary effect and that the current situation causes damage to both countries. “I think it is more important than ever that we use the instruments of diplomacy to stop this war,” he declared.

The general’s speech goes against the president’s recent statements Jair Bolsonaro (PL) about the war. Last Wednesday, the president avoided taking sides and claimed to be “on the side of peace”. “If I could solve the war, I would have solved it already”, he summarized. On other occasions, the head of the federal executive maintained his position. On March 4, during an event to kick off the new contract for the Presidente Dutra and Rio-Santos Highways, in São José dos Campos (SP), Bolsonaro defended a “balance” and “exemption” when commenting on the conflict. “Brazil will not dive into an adventure,” he claimed.