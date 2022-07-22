Multilaser renews the brand and is now just called Multi

the electronics brand multilaser announced that it will make a rebranding, that is, a reformulation of its brand. Now, instead of being called Multilaser, the company will just be multi. The rebranding also accompanies a change of logo. To start the new branding work, the company will also invest a millionaire amount in marketing campaigns.

It’s not the first time (and it won’t be the last) that a Brazilian company changes its name and visual identity. The most recent case that I remember is the Ponto Frio e-commerce, which is now just called Ponto. Another case that came to my mind now is that of Banco Inter, which has been going by the name Inter for some time now.

New brand concepts

Flávia Drummond, Marketing Director at Multi, explains that this change has two objectives: reinforce the Brazilian origin (multiethnic) and also the huge portfolio of products, which includes more than 5,000 items. She said:

“We are reaffirming our commitment to taking all things that carry technology and that make people’s lives easier, at a fair price for Brazilians. From tablets, smartphones, notebooks and small appliances to electric motorcycles.”

Leo Saito, Creative Director at Multi, also spoke a little about the company’s new logo. The brand symbol will be a capital M and with a curved font. He explains:

“The curves of the letter M, which will be the icon of the brand, reinforce the connections and allude to a unique and memorable grip. The rounded corners invite and bring the consumer closer in a modern and human way. And the spaced letters build the lightness that the company seeks to communicate.”

Millionaire investment in branding

Multilaser, ops, Multi, hired the consultancy In and the agency Soko to take care of all this reformulation. In addition, the Brazilian company separated a budget of BRL 100 million for marketing campaignswhich will air from August 2022.

This significant value will be used not only to embed the new brand in the company’s products and infrastructure. But also for various marketing actions in the online and offline environment. Here are advertisements on TV, billboards, ads on social networks and Google, among countless other actions.

A rebranding process is always very expensive for a company. After all, it is very difficult and time-consuming to change people’s perceptions of a brand. Now, from what I understand, Multilaser wants to stop being seen as a company of cheap products to be seen as a technology company that sells products at a fair price and great quality, Multi.