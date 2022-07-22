‘Multiverse of Madness’ Costume Designer Tells Why She Changed Scarlet Witch’s Uniform From Wandavision ~ Marvel Universe 616

Since beginning his Hollywood career on the set of the 1979 horror classic Alien, UK costume designer Graham Churchyard has been in major productions. At Marvel Studios, he worked on TThor: The Dark World, Guardians of the Galaxy and Spider-Man: Far From Home. In an interview with Inverse, Churchyard details the costumes of the two main characters in this memorable adventure through the Multiverse of Madness.

Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda (aka Scarlet Witch) returns from 2021’s WandaVision in a more sinister version of her costume seen at the end of the series. Churchyard previewed Elizabeth Olsen’s costume in March 2020, when production on WandaVision had just begun:

“It was just a fragment [que vimos], but when Sam and I looked at the footage, we said we’d better get back in the studio, because it doesn’t fit our script, where she’s in possession of the Darkhold. “she told.

Describing Wanda’s costume at the end of WandaVision as having a “softer” look, Raimi and Churchyard came up with the idea of ​​a “multiversal mold”, a creepy effect that added a lot of texture to an unstoppable Scarlet Witch:

“We got the idea of ​​this multiversal mold that would grow over people if they were in possession of the Darkhold,” Churchyard said. “That’s what the costume was. We took the costume from WandaVision and created these sleeves, to show that there’s a sort of progression up the arm, this angst and corruption creeping into the rest of the costume.”

There were other changes too. The skirt was lighter to facilitate flow, and the vibrant red coloring was mixed with black tones. Finally, there was Wanda’s tiara, which was given a new design that looked especially scary in a certain light.

“It’s a clear mold, the urethane it’s made of, there are times when the light hits it, you can see the light going through it, which gives it an otherworldly quality,” says Churchyard. “It’s a kind of transparent, unknown material.”

On the other hand, one of the more intricate costumes for Churchyard was Doctor Strange himself, played by Benedict Cumberbatch. More specifically, his Cloak of Levitation, which appears with a new look in Multiverse of Madness and has gone through a difficult process to achieve his velvety look.

Part of the complexity lies in the asymmetrical cover design. “It’s kind of on a shoulder,” says Churchyard. “Each grading panel starts off kinda wide, then gets smaller as it goes along.” Throw in some embroidery, print and “very intricate plaid lining”, and you’ve entered a new dimension of costume design.

“Printing and matching the fabric is very elaborate,” Churchyard said, “if you could see it in person, the edge [da capa] is this combination of embroidery and printing and so many techniques [que] need to be graded and controlled around where the boundary gets thinner and wider. I don’t know if I’m explaining how elaborate it is, but it’s extreme.”

The fabric itself was sourced in Japan, “then it was flocked with a special electrostatic process where you print on the fabric. And with a Van de Graaff generator, you apply flake. It is very complicated.”

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was directed by Sam Raimi and stars Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch, Benedict Wong as Wong, Rachel McAdams as Christine Palmer, Chiwetel Ejiofor as Mordo and Xochitl Gomez as America Chávez .

Gravedigger



