NASA asks SpaceX to transport next space telescope

SpaceX performing the launch of NASA astronauts to the Space Station (Joel Kowsky/NASA via Getty Images)

Next-generation telescope will work together with James Webb;

NASA and SpaceX have been working together for a few years now;

It is not known why Musk’s company chose to use the Falcon model for the launch.

NASA has officially chosen SpaceX, Elon Musk’s space launch company, to transport the next space telescope, called the Nancy Grace Roman, in 2026.

The next-generation telescope is named after NASA’s first astronomy chief, who died in 2018, who became famous for championing space observatory programs, becoming known as the “Mother of Hubble”.

First known as the Wide Field InfraRed Survey Telescope (Wfirst, or Wide Field Infrared Survey Telescope), the telescope will feature a mirror 2.4 meters in diameter, the same size as the one used by Hubble.

The idea is that Nancy Grace Roman, capable of scanning wide swaths of space in infrared, will work in conjunction with James Webb, who has a deeper, narrower view.

SpaceX and NASA Partnership

This is not the first partnership between the government space agency and Elon Musk’s company. Both have performed numerous launches together in the past, with SpaceX being one of the main carriers of cargo and people to the ISS, the International Space Station.

Scheduled for launch in October 2026, to take the space telescope into orbit, SpaceX opted for the Falcon Heavy rocket, which can lift between 57 and 64 tons of payload in low earth orbit.

Enthusiasts and scientists, however, were surprised by the choice, not understanding why organizations did not choose Starship to launch. The model, which has the Super Heavy propellant, is the largest rocket in the world, but is still under development. According to the company, it will be ready well before 2026 and will be able to lift a load of up to 150 tons.