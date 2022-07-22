NASA may have trouble transitioning to commercial space stations

During a meeting held on Thursday (21), members of NASA’s Aerospace Security Advisory Panel expressed concern about the agency’s efforts conducted during the transition period of the International Space Station (ISS), which is approaching the end of its lifetime, for commercial space stations. According to the meeting’s participants, the change is following a “precarious trajectory”.

Participants reported concerns about commercial stations with development supported by NASA, as they are unlikely to be ready before the ISS is retired at the end of the decade. That possibility had already been raised by the agency’s Office of the Inspector General, who warned that “a commercial station would likely not be ready until well after 2030”, and that “the timeline of having a station or more ready before 2030 is unrealistic.” ”.

The design for the future commercial stations is part of the space agency’s Commercial Low Earth Orbit (LEO) Destinations initiative. NASA has already selected proposals submitted by Blue Origin, Nanoracks and Northrop Grumman last year to advance their respective commercial space station projects.

However, in addition to scheduling concerns, panelists also highlighted budgetary issues, which include the resources needed to maintain NASA’s presence in low Earth orbit. “This is an area of ​​concern for us,” said Patricia Sanders, director of the panel. For Amy Donahue, another participant, there is very little scope to guarantee the continued presence of the United States in low Earth orbit.

“There is no forecast or way of guaranteeing to suppliers the extent of NASA’s business once a commercial laboratory becomes available,” said Donahue. “NASA really needs to recognize and plan for the reality that maintaining a continued human presence in orbit now, and into the future, will require significant government investment.”

Source: SpaceNews