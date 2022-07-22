NASA wants to take scientists back to space

NASA is considering sending highly specialized scientists on private missions to work alongside astronauts on the International Space Station (ISS). The idea was announced during a presentation by Craig Kundrot, director of the space agency’s biological and physical sciences division, and will allow scientists themselves to conduct studies that would normally be carried out remotely by astronauts.

“We want to get scientists back into space,” Kundrot said, referring to the Payload Specialists who flew the Space Shuttle missions. Although not professional astronauts, these scientists and engineers accompanied missions to conduct scientific research. To that end, he noted that NASA is looking at ways to do this again in a commercial world, with private missions.

Engineer Charles Walker was aboard different space shuttle missions to conduct microgravity experiments, representing the McDonell Douglas company.

This is where the Commercially Enabled Rapid Space Science (CERISS) initiative comes in, which could bring scientists to the station to conduct research in low Earth orbit that would be difficult for even the most trained astronauts in the area. To make CERISS a reality, the space agency is seeking financial support for the next fiscal year.

CERISS will start with requests for information (“RFI”, the acronym in English), and the first of these will be directed to research resources for use in low Earth orbit that companies already have in place or are developing. Afterwards, a future RFI will focus on researchers to determine which areas can benefit from scientists conducting their own research in orbit.

In the future, NASA will use the data from the RFIs to fund proposals for the development of research hardware and analysis capabilities. The next step will be the financial support for research in orbit, carried out with the resources and trips of scientists to the orbital laboratory.

In this case, Kundrot suggested the possibility of scientists flying to the station to work alongside NASA astronauts. “During this period, the researcher will work with a NASA astronaut, who will be learning alongside him; when the researcher returns to the ground, his NASA partner can continue the work,” he explained.

The advantage of taking scientists to the station via commercial missions is that it could speed up the pace of research: after all, the scientists will be on the station, and they would not have to wait for the results of the experiments to be taken to Earth and then analyze them. “In some disciplines, this could easily produce a 10-fold increase in the speed of searches, and up to 100-fold,” he pointed out.

Source: Space News