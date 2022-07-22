NASA’s Perseverance robot finds mysterious object on the ground of Mars

Perseverance explores the Martian soil since February 2021 (NASA/JPL-Caltech/Handout via REUTERS)

NASA’s Perseverance Robot Finds Mysterious Object on Mars;

However, a more plausible explanation points out that this is the rest of a component used by the rover;

The alleged piece of rope is no longer in the place where it was found and may have been blown away by the wind.

NASA’s Perseverance robot has found a new mysterious object on the ground of Mars. Showing something similar to a string or fishing line, the image caught the attention of observers and attracted the curiosity of those who closely follow the rounds of the red planet.

However, to the frustration of many, the most plausible explanation is that it is the remains of a component used to land Perseverance on the surface of Mars in February 2021.

“We have been discussing where it came from, but it is speculated that it is a piece of rope from the parachute or the landing system that brings the robot to the ground,” a spokesman for a laboratory at NASA, the US space agency, told AFP. United. “It is necessary to take into account that it is not confirmed that it is one or the other”.

The object was detected on 12 July by means of a risk prevention camera located on the front left of the rover. However, when the robot returned to the site, the wreckage was no longer there, which indicates that it may have been blown away by the wind.

On Twitter, “amateur astronomer” Stuart Atkinson joked that anyone who worries about Perseverance accumulating trash shouldn’t. “In a hundred years or so, Martians will be eagerly collecting all these things and displaying them in museums or turning them into ‘historic gems’, as we do with fossils, amber and meteorites,” he opined. “One day, this tangle of fibers will likely be wrapped around the pale wrist of a young Martian, worn as a friendship bracelet.”

Other ‘discoveries’

This isn’t the first time an image taken by Perseverance has intrigued observers. However, as with the piece of rope, another episode also frustrated the researchers because it was garbage accumulated by the robot.

Last month, the rover’s camera identified a piece of aluminum foil wedged between the rocks of the neighboring planet. Scientists believe it belonged to a thermal blanket that escaped the rover’s backpack in 2021, as it descended to Mars, but they still can’t say whether the piece landed there or was blown away by the wind.