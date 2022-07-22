Natura uses technology to suggest products

Check out the novelty of Natura that uses artificial intelligence to define the ideal product for each skin type

Natura, a Brazilian multinational of hygiene and cosmetics, launched a digital tool capable of analyzing, in a personalized way, the skin of its customers. The novelty combines artificial intelligence and augmented reality to support the work of more than 2 million consultants in Latin America.

Thus, the initiative is the result of a multidisciplinary collaboration between the areas of Research and Product Development, Digital Innovation and Natura Startups. According to Agenor Leão, vice president of business at Natura Brasil, the company’s efforts are focused on building and maintaining lasting relationships.

In addition, Agenor Leão also highlighted that the company’s concern ranges from beauty consultants and clients to the entrepreneurship ecosystem. Thus, there is a beauty service opportunity with the use of state-of-the-art technology.

Studies

Natura developed the customized skin analysis tool based on a study of the behavior of its clients and consultants related to skin care. Thus, the result was that skin analysis is always a difficult point and that many people have difficulty recognizing the particularities of their face.

In addition, several consultants around Latin America reported the need for a new way of identifying the treatment and the appropriate product for each client.

Thus, the test of the tool was carried out in a research institute and demonstrated a positive performance in the technical panel. In addition, the panel’s follow-up was done by efficacy scientists, dermatologist, imaging specialist and 50 volunteers with different skin types.

The personalized skin analysis can be used in the service by a Natura consultant or individually by the client. That way, just access the Natura website, take a selfie with a clean face, without makeup or accessories, in a white space for the focus to be the skin of the face.

Therefore, the procedure includes a quick questionnaire to complement the photo analysis and help to better understand what each client wants.

Image: natura.com.br