Netflix seeks franchise that alleviates the drop in subscriber numbers – Época Negócios

THE Netflix, the world’s largest streaming service, with around 220 million members, is looking for a hit that brings in more subscribers and, preferably, is a platform brand. “I believe they expect to find a golden goose at some point,” market analyst Bruce Nash told The Wrap.

“Netflix’s biggest weakness compared to Disney+ and HBO Max is that it doesn’t have exclusive rights to a film franchise, so it makes sense that they’ll continue to try to fill that gap.”

In recent months, the once-seemingly unshakable company, the streaming pioneer, has taken a few hits. In April, the stock dropped 37% on the news that it had lost 200,000 subscribers, triggering massive layoffs. Forecasts for the second quarter were even more catastrophic. And indeed, Netflix lost 970,000 subscribers.

But stocks rose. That’s because the number, although representing a record of losses, was much lower than expected, thanks mainly to the fourth season of Stranger Things.

Volumes

Hence the desire for super-productions like Red Alert, with Ryan Reynolds, Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot, and now Hidden Agent to become franchises and win over fans willing to subscribe to the service because of these products.

In an interview with the newspaper The New York Timesworld film director Scott Stuber said:

“We are not drastically reducing investments, but we are going to reduce volumes. We are trying to be more conscious. We were in a business that bet for a long time on volume. Now we are being more strategic and focused”.

This fiscal year, the company expects to invest $18 billion in content. For decades, major Hollywood movie studios have produced almost exclusively blockbusters that cost more than $150 million.

Hence the need for strong and well-known brands, whether originally comics or books, to bring a huge audience to cinemas.

The point is that Netflix does not have the same profitability – as much as it has increased prices, they are still lower than those collected at the box office.

Despite the success, Red Alert was not able to help reach the subscriber target for that quarter. But Netflix must keep trying.

