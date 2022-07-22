New conditionings on the A24 due to the filming of The Fast and the Furious





































Highway 24 (A24) will suffer traffic cuts between this Friday and Saturday, on the section between Nogueira (Vila Real) and Peso da Régua, following the filming of the Fast and Furious saga, informed the GNR.

The highway is cut in the north/south direction, between the nodes of Nogueira (Vila Real) and Peso da Régua, for a period of 24 hours, between this Friday and Saturday. In the south/north direction, between the nodes of Peso da Régua and Nogueira, during the period between 5 am and 11 pm.

As alternative routes, the GNR suggests Estrada Nacional 2 (EN 2), between Vila Real/Santa Marta de Penaguião/Peso da Régua (vice-versa), and also Estrada Municipal 313 (EM 313) – Vila Real/ Ruler weight (vice versa).

It is recalled that since June, the A24, in the districts of Vila Real and Viseu, has been the stage for the recording of some scenes of the Hollywood production “Furious Speed”, which features actors such as Vin Diesel, Charlize Theron, Jason Momoa, Brie Larson, Michelle Rodriguez and Portuguese Daniela Melchior.