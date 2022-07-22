New Gotham Knights gameplay trailer highlights Batgirl

THE Warner Bros. games and the A.D today revealed a new gameplay trailer for Gotham Knightsthe upcoming open-world action RPG in development by Warner Bros. Games Montreal.

The video showcases new gameplay and cinematics for Batgirl, aka Barbara Gordon. A highly trained fighter and expert in computers and hacking, Batgirl brings strength and intelligence to the team of Knights. Using her renowned weapon, the tonfa, along with a fierce combination of kickboking, capoeira and jiu-jitsu, she can take down opponents twice her size in the blink of an eye.

With dangers new and old on the horizon, the heroine is more determined than ever to keep Gotham safe and secure from chaos.

Check out the trailer:

Gotham Knights introduces the Batman Family. Players can take on the roles of Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood and Robin, DC’s newest guard of trained superheroes who must rise up as the protectors of Gotham City after Batman’s death. From solving mysteries that connect the darkest chapters of the city’s history to defeating notorious villains in epic clashes, players will face a series of challenges as they evolve into their own version of the Dark Knight.

Gotham Knights is scheduled for worldwide release on October 25, 2022 for Playstation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC. Fans can pre-order now via PlayStation Store, Microsoft Store, Steam and Epic Games Store to receive the Skin Batmoto Kustomized 233 at launch, based on the vehicle’s first appearance in DC Comics’ Detective #233.

