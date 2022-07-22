New law makes it easier for Brazilians to work in Portugal – International

Citizens who are part of the Community of Portuguese Speaking Countries (CPLP), including Brazil, will be able to obtain special visas to work in Portuguese lands (photo: jacqueline macou by Pixabay) Lisbon, Portugal –The Assembly of the Republic of Portugal approved this Thursday (21/7) a bill that facilitates the entry and stay of foreigners in the country. With this, citizens who are part of the Community of Portuguese Speaking Countries (CPLP), including Brazil, will be able to obtain special visas to work in Portuguese lands.

The authorization is valid for 120 days and can be renewed for another 60 days. The so-called digital nomads may apply for residence for up to three years in Portugal, a benefit that will be extended to family members. The new rules only depend on Portuguese government regulation to come into effect.

With the changes in the law, those interested in working in Portugal will be able to apply for special visas directly at Portuguese embassies or consulates.

Today, this process is extremely bureaucratic and time-consuming, as it is carried out through the Foreigners and Borders Service (SEF), a body that has lost more than 300 employees in recent years and has more than 160,000 cases under analysis. The government’s bet from https://www.correibraziliense.com.br/economia/2022/07/5022792-aumento-no-preco-dos-imoveis-em-portugal-faz-familias-migrarem-para-periferias.html attract labor to dynamize the economy, which grows slowly and undergoes the rapid process of population aging.

But let’s be clear: not be a visa spree, as sold through social networks and by those who offer facilities. People who apply for jobs in Portugal will have to present round-trip tickets and prove that they are able to stay in the country if they cannot find a job within the validity period of the special permit.

current rules

Foreigners who benefit from the new rules will be registered with the local Internal Revenue Service, Social Security and the Health System. Under current rules, foreigners who intend to work in Portugal must present a contract with a local company. With the new rules, interested parties will be able to enter the country and then look for a job.

It is also worth mentioning that Portugal suffers from very high inflation, close to 9% per year, with rents and property values ​​skyrocketing. Interest rates also point up. Today, it is possible to find thousands of foreign workers, especially Brazilians, living in sub-human conditions.

As they do not earn enough to have decent housing, they rent space in beds to sleep. In other words, those who work during the day pay to sleep at night. And vice versa. It is also constant to see foreigners begging on the streets, unable to return to their countries of origin.

intense surveillance

According to Ana Catarina Mendona Mendes, Deputy and Parliamentary Affairs Minister, the new law will give more dignity to foreigners working in Portugal, as they will all be in a regular condition. Today, many people enter the country as tourists and take the opportunity to look for a job, staying in limbo after 90 days.

As of the regulation of the new law, those interested in living and working in the European country will be able to count on legal protection. But all will undergo intense scrutiny, she assured.

Those who manage to spend the 180 days employed may request the extension of their temporary visa for two years and even permanent residence in the country, provided that all requirements are met. The facilities will be extended to higher level students who wish to enroll in Portuguese universities.

They can also apply for visas at consulates and embassies in their countries, without going through the SEF bureaucracy. However, it will be necessary to prove enrollment in Portuguese institutions.

“The new law is based on three fundamentals: welcoming and taking good care of those arriving in Portugal, ensuring more flexibility in granting visas and encouraging the dynamization of the Portuguese economy”, said the minister.

Portugal today

Portugal, despite the advances of recent years, remains a middle-income country. The minimum wage of 705 euros (about R$ 4,000), one of the lowest in Europe, does not pay rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Lisbon. The government’s promise to raise this salary floor to 900 euros in the coming years.

The health system, which was once exemplary, is overloaded, to the point that surgeries and deliveries are suspended. In Social Security, lines and confusion are constant. The older Portuguese are, in part, against foreigners.

In the opinion of lawyer Thiago Huver, a partner at Martins Castro, the law that creates the temporary work visa came in the context of several public policies of the Portuguese State aimed at reducing the “demographic winter” (an aging population) and attracting more people to the country. step

“Today, Portugal has the lowest birth rate in Europe, 24% of the inhabitants are over 65 years old and there are almost 4 million pensioners”, he said. For him, this new type of visa will guarantee greater control to the authorities over migration and can reduce the illegality of people who enter the country as tourists and are looking for work and better living conditions.