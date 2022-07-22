New scam circulating on WhatsApp, SMS and email talks about emergency aid of R$ 2,500

In yet another form of scam involving the pixmisleading messages have claimed victims when reporting via Whatsapp, SMS and email that the federal government is giving a new Brazil aid in BRL 2,500.

The scam was identified by the cybersecurity company PSafe, which last week mapped 17 websites using the name of the social benefit in a criminal way. During the period, 140,000 coup attempts were blocked, equivalent to more than 20,000 per day, more than 833 per hour and 13 per minute.

In the crime, a message arrives on the victim’s cell phone saying that she is entitled to Auxílio Brasil, promising the withdrawal of an amount six times greater than the current R$ 400. In another version of the scam, the victim receives a message with a link to check if you are entitled to the benefit, simply by entering some data to make the false verification.

Screenshot of website conditioning payment to sharing Photo: Playback/ PSafe

Screenshot of fraudulent website requesting personal data Photo: Playback / PSafe

To induce the victim to fall, the criminals use the colors of official federal government applicationsguarantee instant money transfer via Pix, and show a message stating that the person has the amount of R$ 2,500l available for immediate withdrawal, simply by informing the Pix key number.

The crime, according to the company, is a phishing, a type of cyberattack where perpetrators pretend to be someone or a well-known institution – such as a bank or a famous brand – to take away sensitive data from people, such as personally identifiable information, bank details and passwords. .

According to PSafe, this data collected in the scam is usually used later. Those who filled out the fake registration, therefore, need to be aware of any strange movements on the device or using their name in the coming months.

— An aggravating factor in the case of phishing is that the person may not realize at the time of the scam that he was a victim. This is because they collect the data to be used later. So the person can take months to find out and, even then, they won’t even remember that it may be related to a fraudulent registration – highlights the chief executive of Security at PSafe, Emilio Simoni.