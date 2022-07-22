New WhatsApp update will allow the user to be ‘invisible’; find out how – Metro World News Brasil

The WhatsApp messaging app is working on the ability to hide online status, for a future update.

As detailed by the Wabateinfo website, the novelty will be released for Android and iOS systems soon.

New WhatsApp update will allow the user to be ‘invisible’

As reported, it was recently reported that the new feature was in development in WhatsApp beta for iOS.

With the new feature, the user will be able to choose who can see them when they are online on WhatsApp.

And thanks to a new beta update for Android, we’ve found that WhatsApp is finally working to bring the same feature in a future app update to Google’s system.

As you can see from this screenshot, WhatsApp plans to introduce a new section under Privacy Settings > Last Seen with two options: last seen and online.

In this section, the user will be able to decide who can see when they are online thanks to two options: everyone and “same as last seen”.

If the user chooses the second option, it will copy the last seen setting: for example, when people cannot see their last seen because the user has chosen “Nobody” or “My contacts except”, they will also not be able to see when the user are online the “same as last seen” option is selected.

Also according to the information, the feature is still under development, and will be released in the near future for everyone. Check out:

Text with information from the Wabetainfo website