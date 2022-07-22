Nintendo asks consumers to stop using Wi-Fi adapter launched in 2005

According to the manufacturer, the device has security flaws that can expose users to theft and invasions.

THE Nintendo last Wednesday (20) issued a statement asking consumers to stop using the Wi-Fi connector sold by her in the distant year of 2005. According to the company, the device is outdated and can expose users to a range of remote attackscredential theft or connection hijacking.

The issues affect both the USB connector released by him globally and the Wi-Fi adapter available from 2008 exclusively in Japan. Launched at the time when the Japanese company had the Nintendo DS it’s the Wii as its main platforms, devices ensured easy wireless internet access when they were connected to a PC or to a home network.

Although both have been out of stock for a few years, there are still some users who use them to this day. According to the company, this could put consoles and electronics in “risks of unauthorized access by outside agents or infections of the terminal connected with a computer virus”.

Nintendo asks users to upgrade devices

The only recommendation made by Nintendo in its alert is that consumers who are still using the devices abandon them and migrate their networks to more modern devices. Given the fact that the devices were discontinued in 2010 (USB adapter) and 2013 (adapter), it is very unlikely a security patch will be released to correct the problems found by the manufacturer.

The Nintendo Switch owner isn’t alone among adapter and router makers who have been urging their customers to ditch older devices. In April of this year, the US Infrastructure Cybersecurity Agency and D-Link have advised owners of many devices to turn them off permanently to prevent security holes found in them from being exploited.

Until the moment, Nintendo has not announced any compensation plan for affected consumers., nor does it offer the sale of the latest accessories that facilitate internet access. The last “novelty” of this company in this sense was to provide a Ethernet connector on Nintendo Switch OLED dockdispensing with the use of USB accessories that were needed to provide wired connections to your consoles since the Wii days.

