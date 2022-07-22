Not knowing how to swim, I dived to the bottom of the sea and found Neptune in Paraty – 07/22/2022

The diving experience provides a perspective of another universe. An inverted world, but not at all scary — at least while you are 11 meters deep in the sea that surrounds Ilha dos Ratos, in Paraty (Rio de Janeiro). The minutes before the practice turn out to be much more terrifying, especially for those who don’t even know how to swim. As I can tell from experience.

Anyone who goes to the city should know that the experiences in the middle of the ocean are one of its main tourist attractions. Just arrive at the port to find several boats moored, while many of the sailors and their crews offer tours of the local beauties. Some of them cost R$50, while more elaborate ones can be found for higher prices in the historic center of the city, through agencies specialized in these tours, such as Paraty Tours.

In a group of seven, I was — initially — one of the only ones to say that I would not dive at one of the stops made by the boat. He said: “I don’t know how to swim, imagine diving”. Amid persistent advice on how I couldn’t miss this experience, I agreed to participate.

Instructor Rodrigo Larrosa, from Adrenalina Mergulho, prepared everyone. According to him, knowing how to swim would not be mandatory: “It’s a time to relax”, he said. Let me tell you: he was right.

Diving in Paraty (RJ) Image: Publicity/Adrenaline Diving

The dive is preceded by some basic lessons: don’t kick your legs too fast, as you use flippers that boost your speed; breathing through the mouth, with the help of the cylinder; and probably the most important among them: to relieve the pressure caused by the depth that is reached in the sea.

For basic physical reasons, the deeper you go, the more the ear is filled with a buzzing—almost deafening. The reason I almost gave up on the dive less than five minutes before getting in the water. The secret is to pinch your nose and blow with your mouth closed. Important: do this a few times, otherwise as soon as you get back to the sea surface, your nose is bleeding. Like mine.

Although the first few minutes, or even seconds, were harrowing, then everything becomes peace. Mainly because you know how equipped you are to live that experience: a look made up of an inflatable jumpsuit, oxygen cylinder, a stone belt to “increase” the weight and goggles that allow you to have a full view of the ocean floor. All this, of course, accompanied by an extremely specialized professional. In my case, Rodrigo himself.

Behind me all the time, there is only one means of communication underwater: hand signals. An “OK”, done with the thumb and forefinger, communicates that everything is fine. The shaking of one of the hands already means that it is not well at all. This followed by a “thumbs up”, it means you want to go up. “Inverted thumbs up” means you want to go deeper. Probably the signal that you will only stop using when you reach the sandy terrain of the ocean floor. After all, the floor doesn’t go through.

Diving in Paraty (RJ) Image: Publicity/Adrenaline Diving

I got to 11 meters deep. The maximum as possible. And I can say with absolute certainty: the bottom of the sea is more beautiful than the surface. I repeat this phrase every time I share the diving story with friends. The charm arises, most of the time, from unexpected appearances.

Probably the first things the instructor will show you are the more fixed ones. Like the submerged rocks covered with coral, starfish and plants that are characteristic of underwater life. Among them, some fish hide in their houses, something similar to what we see in the classic and timeless “Finding Nemo”.

Diving in Paraty (RJ) Image: Publicity/Adrenaline Diving

But the truth is, the deeper you dive, the better the wonders. The first one, in my experience, was seeing a catfish up close. Full of wavy fins and almost shimmering colors. Worthy of a Met Gala, I’d say.

The second encounter was one of the most anticipated by those who dive. Although not always seen, there was the sea turtle. Save comments.

Sea turtle diving in the sea of ​​Paraty, in Rio de Janeiro Image: Publicity/Adrelina Diving

To finish with a flourish, the person waiting for me for a threesome was Neptune. The king of the seas and oceans, as told in Roman mythology, is represented by a statue. Alongside the sculpture, parts of sunken ships also create a unique setting.

The statue is covered with plants and mosses that make the touch feel strange – as one of my colleagues said, who dared to touch Neptune, something not normally allowed, as the instructor said. “Usually I take my hand off whoever does this. But she played it gently,” she commented.

Statue of Neto at Ilha dos Ratos in Paraty (RJ) Image: Publicity/Adrenaline Diving

The dive soon after came to an end. In total, a 15 to 20 minute experience, which seems to last both a little and a lot at the same time. Even more so when bearing in mind that, if at 11 meters deep, it is already possible to have this view. Just imagine in even deeper places in the ocean.

And Paraty is one of the best places for that, for those who dare to dive. Knowing how to swim or not. Recently, the municipality was chosen as a World Heritage Site by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (Unesco). A mixed category that only contemplates the city with colonial architecture in all of Latin America.

The wonders also extend to those who look only from the surface, such as Saco do Mamanguá, located on the Costa Verde of Rio de Janeiro. The 8 km long region, characteristic of Scandinavian countries, has a geological formation in which the sea passes between high rocky mountains, originated by the melting ice in the glacial ages – common in countries like Norway and New Zealand.

The protected site has eight caiçara communities, 33 beaches, natural pools, 12 rivers and two waterfalls hidden among the forests that can be accessed by trails.

Finally, for fans of a good teen drama, another famous tourist spot in the region is the “Casarão” in Praia do Costa, where scenes from the movie “Breaking Dawn – Part 1” of the Twilight saga were recorded, where the couple played by Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson spent their honeymoon.

There is little to be seen of the house, as its front part is almost entirely hidden behind the tall vegetation. “That’s the beach where Edward got Bella pregnant,” joked the guide as the boat passed.

If I were going to have a vampire baby, I would also choose this setting as my background.

Saco do Mamanguá in Paraty, east coast of Rio de Janeiro Image: Getty Images

*The journalist traveled at the invitation of the Paraty Convention & Visitors Bureau and the marketing agency Business Factory.