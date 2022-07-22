Nova Launcher arrives in version 8.0; see news

Nova Launcher is possibly the most popular alternative launcher on Android, and now it has version 8.0 available for testing. The update brings new features, design changes, and improvements to get you ready for the Android 13 release.

Nova Launcher 8.0.1 is coming first in its beta version, that is, for testing. Any user interested in joining the testing program can just join the launcher developers Discord group – the link is available in the tweet below.

If you are part of our Discord community, you have access to Nova Launcher 8.0 at this time! You are more than welcome to join the Discord to beta test the latest and greatest!https://t.co/yWOIPKLbva pic.twitter.com/bz9lXCfo1d — Nova Launcher (@NovaLauncher) July 15, 2022

The latest version of the app is based on Android 12L Launcher3 and is prepared to work better on phones with large or even foldable screens. It also refreshes the design for the Material You theme, which should better align with the look of the latest Android.

While Android 13 is still in its testing phase and hasn’t been released to the general public, Nova Launcher 8.0 promises to include improvements and tweaks to ensure it will continue to run smoothly when Google’s operating system is updated.

At the moment we don’t know if this specific version of Nova Launcher will be made available to everyone or just a later, more stable version. For now, you need to download the APK to test.