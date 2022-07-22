Oppenheimer I Biography Starring Cillian Murphy Gets Poster

Universal Pictures has released the first official poster for Oppenheimernext epic thriller from Christopher Nolan (Batman trilogy), starring Cillian Murphy (Peaky Blinders) as atomic bomb inventor J. Robert Oppenheimer. The poster features Murphy in the midst of huge, ominous clouds of smoke. Check out the image below:

The film is described as a “epic thriller that thrusts audiences into the pulsating paradox of the enigmatic man who must risk destroying the world to save it.”

In addition to Cillian Murphythe list also includes Emily Blunt (A Quiet Place) as his wife, Katherine “Kitty” Oppenheimer. Matt Damon will play Lieutenant General Leslie Groves, the director of the Manhattan Project that created the atomic bomb. Already Robert Downey Jr. will play Lewis Strauss, the infamous Atomic Energy Commissioner who initiated hearings that questioned Oppenheimer’s loyalty to the United States. Florence Pugh (Black Widow), Rami Malek (007 – No Time to Die) and Jack Quaid (The Boys) are also in the cast.

Directed and written by Christopher Nolan, the film is based on the book American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer in Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin. It will be the director’s first project outside the Warner Bros. pictures.

Oppenheimer is scheduled to hit theaters on July 21, 2023.