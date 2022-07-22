Organized by Atlético-MG protests on arrival after tie with Cuiabá: “Fora Turco” | athletic-mg

Amidst the instability on the field, an organized crowd of Atlético-MG protested against the team at the international airport of Belo Horizonte, in Confins, after the 1-1 draw with Cuiabá. The main target was Turkish coach Mohamed.

“Turkish Out”. That was the phrase stamped on a banner taken by the group to the airport, in the early hours of this Friday, when the delegation arrived from Cuiabá. About 40 people participated in the protest.

Atlético-MG suffered scares against Cuiabá, but managed to open the scoring with Alan Kardec, in the 48th minute of the second half. The victory seemed certain, but the tie came in the 53rd minute, with Pirani.

Organized by Atlético-MG protests and asks for Turco Mohamed to leave

Turco had his post seriously threatened less than a month ago. The permanence was conditioned to a victory over Flamengo, in the Brazilian Championship. She came. Three days later, he beat the same rival in the Copa do Brasil. Both with safe performances. The mood seemed to have calmed down.

But last week’s elimination to Flamengo, with a very bad performance at Maracanã, put pressure on Turco again. The victory over Botafogo eased the situation, which worsened again with the result at the Pantanal Arena. The Argentine coach has the sequence in Cidade do Galo under uncertainty.

With the tie against Cuiabá, Galo dropped to the third place of the Brazilian, with 32 points, four less than the leader Palmeiras. The team from São Paulo is the black-and-white opponent in the quarter-finals of Libertadores, in games that will be played in August.