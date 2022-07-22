Palmeiras sees Conmebol ‘deep’ Galo on the eve of Libertadores and the atmosphere is heavy: “There is no possibility of…”

Entity that governs football in South America punished Turco Mohamed, who will not be able to face Verdão in the first leg of the quarterfinals, on the 3rd

A little less than two weeks before the confrontation against Atlético-MG in Libertadores, the palm trees saw Conmebol communicate a controversial decision in relation to the quarter-finals of the tournament. Who has reason to complain is not Abel Ferreira’s team, but the Minas Gerais team. Midfielder Allan, Turco Mohamed’s starter, is out of the first leg, on August 3, due to suspension.

Allan was sent off against Emelec in the first leg of the round of 16 after elbowing Jackson Rodríguez. Even though he served the suspension in the return duel, at Mineirão, the Conmebol Disciplinary Commission penalized the Galo player in two matches. With that, he is out of the confrontation against Palmeiras, in Mineirão.

The return match will be on the 10th, at Allianz Parque, in which Allan will be able to return to Turco’s team. It is worth emphasizing that there is no possibility of appeal for the midfielder to be available in the Belo Horizonte duel. In 2022, Libertadores changed the regulation and does not predict a qualified goal, that is, in case of a tie, the match will be decided on penalties.

Palmeiras and Atlético-MG also have a fierce dispute in the Brazilian Championship. Soon, Galo will face Cuiabá, at Arena Pantanal, while Abel’s team will go to Belo Horizonte against América-MG. Today, Alviverde leads the championship with 33 points, against 31 of the rival.