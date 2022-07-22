‘Pantanal’: Zé Lucas will visit Juma in the tapera and make Jove’s skull | come around

After going out for a walk, Juma will arrive at his house and face Zé Lucas. Of course, the jaguar-girl will be irritated by the surprise visit.

“Well, you don’t have to be so skittish, Juma… I love you”, says Zé Lucas.

“What do you mean by me?”, Juma will ask.

“I want you as if you were a sister, Juma”, he will answer.

José Lucas (Irandhir Santos) and Juma (Alanis Guillen) will get closer — Photo: Globo/João Miguel Júnior

Saying that he wants the best for Juma, Zé Lucas will say that he will respect her and the two go for a horseback ride.

“You are a special person, Juma… A person like I’ve never seen the same”, praised the truck driver.

The jaguar-girl will be all embarrassed and he’ll say he can’t understand how Jove “tamed” her. “You were a jaguar when he met you… Now you’re moving to the farm, taking out your documents, learning to read and write…”, Zé Lucas will comment.

In addition, the trucker will criticize Jove:

“I just don’t know how a weak guy like him managed to dominate a woman like you.”

Juma will defend her boyfriend and ask the truck driver to stop the matter.

“So let’s cut this prose and pick up the pace… I’m in a hurry…”

Zé Lucas, who will stay a little behind, will speak to himself:

“It can only be the devil who’s watching you, Zé Luca… Can’t you see that she dies because of your brother, man?!”