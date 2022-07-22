Paxlovid: Medicine against covid is being used by Joe Biden

The President of the United States, Joe Bidentested positive for the coronavirus for the first time this Thursday, the 21st. According to the White House statement, the 79-year-old Democrat had already taken two booster doses of vaccine against the disease and is now undergoing treatment with the antiviral paxlovid.

Developed by pfizer, Paxlovid reduces the chances of hospitalization by up to 89%, according to information from the pharmaceutical company itself. Despite the positive index, the drug cannot be prescribed to anyone and, even if approved in Brazil, it must be administered with care.

Below, understand who can take Paxlovid and when, and if the drug is available here and more.

What is Paxlovid?

Paxlovid is an oral antiviral developed by Pfizer to fight covid. It was the first treatment against the disease released as a pill. It is formed by a combination of two drugs: nirmatrelvir and ritonavir. According to the pharmaceutical, it reduces the chances of hospitalization for the coronavirus by up to 89%.

When can I take Paxlovid?

The drug is only indicated for adults with mild to moderate symptoms and who do not yet need supplemental oxygen, but have a high chance of progressing to a serious condition. The maximum time of use is 5 days and it is also prohibited to be administered to pregnant women due to the lack of information about the effects on this public.

Is there Paxlovid in Brazil?

Paxlovid has been approved by the National Health Surveillance Agency (anvisa) in March this year, on an emergency basis. On May 6, the National Commission for the Incorporation of Technologies in the Unified Health System (Conitec) recommended that the drug be made available on the SUS. O Ministry of Health has a period of 180 days from this date to offer the treatment free of charge in the country.

“It is important to emphasize that after the publication of the ordinance of incorporation of the drug, comes the phase of implementation of the drug”, said the folder, in a note.

Why can’t I buy Paxlovid?

Because there is still not enough stock of the medicine to meet the world demand, which has grown with the new peaks of covid.