Pink flash in the sky intrigues Australian city and reveals secret marijuana plantation

  • Tiffanie Turnbull
  • From BBC News in Sydney

Residents of Mildura City were confused by a pink glow in the sky

When a pink glow lit up the night sky over an Australian city this week, resident Tammy Szumowski says she wondered if the apocalypse had arrived.

“I was just being a nice mom and keeping my cool, telling the kids, ‘There’s nothing to worry about,'” she told the BBC.

“But in my head, I was wondering, what the hell is this?”

It was light emitted from a cannabis farm outside the city of Mildura in southeastern Australia.

