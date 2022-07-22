Polar bear goes to village to ask for help after getting tongue-tied in can; video

A polar bear got its tongue stuck in an empty can of condensed milk and, unable to free it, went in search of help in an Arctic village.

However, the inhabitants of the small town of Dikson, northern Russia, were unable to help him, requiring a veterinary medical team to go to the scene.

The polar bear approached the village to ask for help. (Photo: Svetlana Radionova)

Images circulating the internet show the great white bear approaching a resident who was sitting on the porch of his house. The man tries to remove the object from the animal’s mouth, but his attempts are invalid, the can does not move.

“The bear was so exhausted by the can that it came up to us and stuck out its tongue,” said a local resident.

The bear is believed to have been rummaging through a garbage dump for food and then stuck its tongue in the can. The alternative he found was to approach the village to ask for help. But the can got stuck in such a way that no inhabitant of the region was able to remove it.

The animal was left with a can of condensed milk stuck to its tongue. (Photo: The Siberian Times)

“But it was impossible to help without traumatizing the bear, so people gave up.”

According to Mirror.Co, experts said the polar bear never approaches people, but out of desperation and also being hungry, this bear sought human help.

The villagers tried to help him. (Photo: The Siberian Times)

Now, a medical team fights the bad weather to arrive in time to save this animal, as it is weakening due to not being able to eat or drink. Svetlana Akulova, director general of the Moscow Zoo, said: “The plan is to sedate the bear, release it and drive it further away from the settlement.”

The team prepared 50 kg of fish to feed him once he was released. But to be able to remove the object from his mouth, they will have to immobilize him and, according to the director, “our agency has issued a permit to allow this”.

The bear is unable to eat or drink. (Photo: Svetlana Radionova)

“We will do everything possible to rescue the bear,” he concluded.

Fun fact: Dikson has a population of just 676 people and is one of the northernmost settlements in the world, named after the Swedish explorer Baron Oscar Dickson.

