Porto announces the hiring of Gabriel Veron, ex-Palmeiras | portuguese football

Porto announces the hiring of Gabriel Veron, ex-Palmeiras

Porto announced, this Friday afternoon, the hiring of Brazilian Gabriel Veron, ex-Palmeiras. The striker’s contract with the Dragons lasts for five years and runs until June 2027. Veron, 19, was introduced by the club, wore the number 7 shirt and extolled the opportunity to defend the current Portuguese champion.

“I’m very happy, very honored to be at a club as big as Porto. There wouldn’t be such an opportunity for me at this moment,” said Veron.

– I want to say that I will give everything to represent the fans always in the best way. I am extremely happy, feeling at home. The stadium is beautiful and I hope to get on the field soon and show what I know. That’s why I’m at a club as big as Porto. Now I want to show what I can do and add.

See Gabriel Veron's bids for Palmeiras

On Thursday night (21), before leaving for Portugal, Gabriel Veron was already saying goodbye to Palmeiras, where he arrived as a child and won two Libertadores (2020 and 2021), a Copa do Brasil (2020), two Paulista Championships ( 2020 and 2022) and the Recopa Sudamericana 2022. The 19-year-old forward was also named Ballon d’Or at the U-17 World Cup in 2019.

– I am grateful for everything I have lived inside Palmeiras, I arrived here as a boy and I leave as a man, knowing my responsibilities and the potential I have. I especially thank my teammates, the board and Abel who in these two years of work helped me so much and prepared me for this moment when I leave the club to live and play in Europe.

Veron was sold for 10.2 million euros (R$ 57.3 million). Palmeiras will have 80% of the value (R$ 45.8 million), while Santa Cruz, from Natal, will keep the remaining 20%.

Gabriel Veron will wear Porto’s number 7 shirt — Photo: Disclosure/Porto

