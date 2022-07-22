‘Power Rangers’ actor sentenced to death

Actor John Julius Jacobson Jr., 42, was sentenced to death for attacking and dumping the body of two sailors into the sea in Newport Beach Harbor, California, United States. The crime happened in 2004 and the bodies of Tom and Jackie Hawks were never found.

Tom and Jackie spent years traveling on their boat and decided to return to terrestrial life. Tom advertised his yacht in a newspaper and John asked to tour the boat. During a “test” on the yacht, the couple was attacked by John, his wife and three other accomplices. They were tied up and forced to sign documents passing ownership of the yacht to John. The victims were tied to an anchor and thrown into the sea alive. During an interrogation in 2005, one of the accused confessed to the crime.

Alonso Machain, cooperated with the investigations, and was sentenced to 20 years in prison. John’s wife Jennifer DeLon and Kennedy were sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. John Julius was sentenced to death by lethal injection, however, due to the suspension of the death penalty in California, he will live out the rest of his days on death row.

Skylar DeLon’s Past

During childhood, John was known as Skylar DeLon and participated in various children’s fictions. At age 14 he participated in the Power Rangers, in the episode “Second Chance”. Furthermore, he also appeared in various commercials and advertised related to Power Rangers.

At the age of 20, John had some financial problems and decided to join the US Navy, but if he was absent for 15 days without authorization, he was not allowed to continue.

