PP 11 Years! Earn up to 85,485 miles when you buy iPhone 13 at Shopping Smiles

THE smiles has a special offer for the PP anniversary, offering up to 85,485 miles on the purchase of a iPhone 13 128GB Midnight sold by Casas Bahia at Shopping Smiles. In this promotion, you have the possibility to accumulate up to 15 miles per real spent and pay the device in up to 10 interest-free installments. Offer is valid until 23:59 on Sunday (24) or while stocks last.

bonus

15 miles per real spent: exclusive to Smiles Club members or Diamond customers;

8 miles per dollar spent: other customers.

How to participate

Access the Shopping Smiles website; Click in “Purchase“ Calculate the freight for delivery to the desired address; Finalize your iPhone purchase; Wait for the product to be received! You will earn up to 15 miles per dollar spent.

purchase example

The miles accrued with the purchase can be seen below the product, see an example:

iPhone 13 128GB Midnight – link

Don’t have a Smiles Club?

If you are interested in being part of the Smiles Club, in partnership with the program, we got a special condition: additional bonus miles in your subscription! Check available plans:

Find out how the Smiles Club works.

Comment

This is an excellent opportunity for those who are thinking of changing their cell phone and have the iPhone 13 as one of the desired smartphones! The current promotion offers a super advantageous accumulation and can be a great chance to increase your balance of miles at Smiles to help you make a future issue.

Thinking of taking advantage? To make your purchase, access Shopping Smiles.