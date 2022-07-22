Prime Day’s best-selling electronics; check out

Prime Day took place last week on the 12th and 13th and was a huge success for Amazon, which grossed approximately $3 billion in sales worldwide in this two-day period.

For those who are not used to the event, there are 48 hours of promotion on products from various categories on the site, ranging from books and fashion, to computers and electronics. Recently, the company made public what were the best-selling items and we list for you the electronics that came out the most on Prime Day.

Check out:

Echo Dot 3rd generation

O Third-generation Echo Dot is the company’s best-selling smart speaker. The box has the Alexa virtual assistant and promises to please enthusiasts of the smart home concept, as the Echo Dot makes it possible to control several smart devices that have compatibility with Alexa.

Echo Dot – third generation Echo Dot (3rd Generation): Smart Speaker with Alexa – Color Black

BRL 349

JBL headphone

The phone has excellent sound quality, flat cable, which avoids inconvenient tangles along the entire length of the wire, allows remote control of music playback through a button and has a microphone to answer and make calls. Even after Prime Day, the Fone still has 22% off, which is a great opportunity to get it for a more affordable price.

JBL Tune 110 JBL Tune 110 In-Ear Earphone Black – ‎JBLT110BLK

BRL 69

Kindle 10th Generation

The e-reader from the leading brand in the digital book market was one of Amazon’s best-selling products on Prime Day. The 10th generation Kindle has a 6-inch screen and 8GB of internal storage, as well as a long battery life for users to get the most out of their reading.

Kindle – tenth generation Kindle 10a. generation with long battery life – Color Black

BRL 449

Fire TV Stick

The Fire TV Stick turns any conventional TV into a smart TV with Full HD resolution. The device comes with a remote control and the possibility to control the television by voice through Alexa.

Fire TV Stick Fire TV Stick Lite | Full HD Streaming with Alexa | With Voice Lite Remote Control with…

BRL 229

Xbox Series S

The Xbox Series S was one of the best-selling products on the 12th and 13th of July. Depending on the game, the video game is capable of running titles at resolutions of up to 8K and at a rate of up to 120 FPS. The console has an internal storage of 512 GB.

Xbox Series S Xbox Series S console

BRL 2,065

Echo Dot 4th generation

The fourth-generation Echo Dot has a modern design and front-facing audio playback. With the smart speaker it is possible to listen to music, podcasts, control smart devices and make calls with friends and family with simple voice commands.

Echo Dot – fourth generation Echo Dot (4th Generation): Smart Speaker with Alexa – Color Black

BRL 299

iPhone 13

The smartphone has a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display with Full HD resolution and 90 Hz refresh rate. The phone has the powerful A15 Bionic chip, which delivers high performance both CPU and GPU and 128 GB of internal storage. The device has a dual camera set, with two 12 MP sensors, and a 12 MP front camera with night mode features, for better photos in dark environments, and 4K Dolby Vision HDR recording.

iPhone 13 Apple iPhone 13 (128GB) – Blue

BRL 5,289

Lenovo Ideapad

The notebook has a 15.6-inch anti-glare screen, an AMD Ryzen 5 processor with an integrated AMD Radeon R7 GPU, 8 GB of RAM, and a 256 GB SSD. The computer is great for studying and also for carrying out work tasks, as it has good processing power.

Lenovo Ideapad Notebook Lenovo Ultrathin IdeaPad 3 Ryzen 5 5500U 8GB 256GB SSD Silver 15.6″ Windows 11

BRL 3,118

Check out more offers:

Laptop Backpacks: View Limited Time Offers on Amazon

Flash deals on wireless headphones on Amazon; check out

Electric oven with built-in airfryer with up to R$300 off on Amazon