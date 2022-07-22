Renato Gaucho at Atletico? See technicians who are free on the market

photo: Alexandre Vidal / Flamengo Renato Gaúcho is the favorite to take charge of Atlético After announcing the resignation of Turco Mohamed, Atlético began the search for a new coach. See, in the gallery below, names that are free on the market and may be options for the alvinegro club. Managers who are without a club (22/07) André Villas Boas. Portuguese 44 years old. His last club was Olympique de Marseille, from France – photo: Disclosure Colombian Carlos Osorio has been without a club since leaving América de Cali. He is 61 years old and has coached São Paulo in Brazil-photo: Disclosure Carlos Queiroz is a 69-year-old Portuguese coach. His last job was for the Egypt national team – photo: KHALED DESOUKI / AFP Last Atlético coach before Turco, Cuca is still without a club. The ex-Alvinegro commander’s plan, however, is to remain this way until the end of the year – photo: Pedro Souza/Atlético Gabriel Heinze is without a club after working at Atlanta, USA. The Argentine is 44 years old – photo: Publicity/Vélez Juan Reynoso, 52 years old from Peru. He performed his last job at Cruz Azul, in Mexico – photo: Disclosure Marcelo Bielsa, 67 years old from Argentina. He did his last job in Leed, England – photo: PAUL ELLIS/AFP Miguel Ángel Ramirez did his last job at Charlotte, in the United States. The 37-year-old Spaniard had stints in Del Valle and Internacional – photo: IDisclosure/Independiente Del Valle Odair Hellmann is one of the names quoted by Atlético’s board. The 45-year-old Brazilian did his last job at Al-Wasl, in the United Arab Emirates. He also passed through Internacional and Fluminense – photo: Itamar AGUIAR/AFP Colombian Reinaldo Rueda coached Flamengo in Brazil. His last job was in the Colombian National Team. He is 65 years old – photo: Publicity/Chile National Team At the moment, Renato Gaúcho is the favorite to lead Atlético. The former Flamengo and Grêmio coach is 59 years old and could make it to Galo – photo: PABLO PORCIUNCULA / AFP Ricardo Gareca, 64, has already worked in Brazil, when he commanded Palmeiras. The Argentine is free in the market after commanding the Peru national team – photo: Cris BOURONCLE / AFP At 68 years old, Ricardo Ferreti has been without a club since leaving Júarez, from Mexico – photo: Disclosure Argentine Sampaoli is without a club after leaving France’s Olympique de Marseille. The 62-year-old coach has already commanded Atlético in 2020 – photo: Damien Meyer/AFP Ex-Corinthians, Sylvinho is free on the market. He is 48 years old and also played for Lyon, France – photo: Disclosure/Corinthians Tiago Nunes. He is 42 years old and carried out his last work in Ceará – photo: NELSON ALMEIDA/AFP

The trajectory of Turco no Galo

Antonio ‘El Turco’ Mohamed was announced by Atlético on January 13 and led the club to two conquests: the Supercopa do Brasil, in a single match against Flamengo, and the Campeonato Mineiro, in a final against Cruzeiro.

There were 45 games this season, with 27 wins, 13 draws and five defeats, almost 70% success. The results, however, did not reflect consistency in the field.

He leaves the alvinegra team classified for the quarterfinals of Libertadores, phase in which he will face Palmeiras. The first game will be on August 3, at Mineirão, and the return game will be on August 10, at Allianz Parque.