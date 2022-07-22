Republican candidate for governor of New York is attacked during rally

A 43-year-old man stormed the stage as Lee Zeldin was speaking and put a knife to the congressman’s neck
Republican candidate Lee Zeldin was attacked on Thursday, 21, during a campaign rally in the north of the state of New Yorkus United States, informed the local authority, adding that the attacker “had a gun, brandished it against Zeldin’s neck and told him: ‘it’s over’”. The politician’s team and the participants managed to immobilize the man until the agents arrived. When the attacker advanced on Zeldin, the two fought for a few seconds before those present intervened. Zeldin was speaking at a rally in the city of Perinton at 8pm (9pm GMT) when a 43-year-old man took the stage and attacked him, according to a statement from the local commissioner’s office. Through Twitter, the candidate reported that he is fine. “Someone tried to stab me during the rally tonight, but luckily I managed to grab him by the wrist and stop him for a few moments before others attacked him,” Zeldin wrote.
His words as he tried to stab me a few hours ago were “you’re done”, but several attendees, including @EspositoforNYquickly jumped into action & tackled the guy.
Law enforcement was on the scene within minutes.
The attacker will likely be instantly released under NY’s laws. pic.twitter.com/wZEyIyrjFe
— Lee Zeldin (@leezeldin) July 22, 2022
*With information from AFP