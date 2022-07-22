Republican candidate for governor of New York suffers attempted attack in election campaign

the deputy Lee ZeldinRepublican candidate for governor of New York, was threatened on Thursday, 21, at a campaign event by a man with a pointed weapon, according to authorities. The congressman was not injured, a campaign representative said.

According to information from the candidate’s team, the suspect, who has not yet been identified, tried to stab Zeldin. The motive for the alleged attack was not disclosed by the police.

Videos shared on social media show the accused wearing sunglasses and an Iraq War veteran’s hat. The suspect yells “you’re over, over, over”, while wrestling with Zeldin.

In the images, the congressman appears standing on the back of a truck, addressing fans gathered outside a hall, in fairport, New York, when a man approaches him slowly from the right, grabs him by the arm and points a bladed weapon. Zeldin responds by grabbing the man’s wrist and is later joined by several men to restrain the attacker.

A group of people, attending Congressman Lee Zeldin’s speech, gather after an alleged attack on the candidate. Photo: Ian Winner/Handout via REUTERS

Zeldin said in a statement released after the attack that he, his running mate, Alison Espositoand members of his campaign team were safe.

“Someone tried to stab me on stage during tonight’s rally, but luckily I managed to grab his wrist and hold him for a few moments until others tackled him,” he said, putting the attack in the context of his tough action. crime campaign message. “I am more determined than ever to do my part to make New York safe again.”

I’m ok, and @EspositoforNY, and all other attendees are safe. The attacker is in custody. Grateful for the attendees who stepped up quickly to assist and the law enforcement officers who quickly responded. I’m as resolute as ever to do my part to make NY safe again. — Lee Zeldin (@leezeldin) July 22, 2022

Through the records, it is possible to hear a person saying “he has a knife”, but another close-up video of the incident published by WHEC-TV in Rochester shows the man is holding what appears to be a pointed self-defense tool in the shape of a knife. of a cartoon cat’s face.

The incident comes at a time when actual and threatened political violence – including threats directed at members of Congress – is on the rise in the United States.

the governor Kathy HochulZeldin’s Democratic opponent, condemned “this violent behavior in the strongest possible terms – it has no place in New York”.

“Relieved to hear that Congressman Zeldin was not harmed and that the suspect is in custody,” Hochul wrote on Twitter.

My team has informed me about the incident at Lee Zeldin’s campaign event tonight. Relieved to hear that Congressman Zeldin was not injured and that the suspect is in custody. I condemn this violent behavior in the strongest terms possible — it has no place in New York. — Kathy Hochul (@KathyHochul) July 22, 2022

In his speech shortly before the attack, Zeldin was discussing how rising crime and New York’s high cost of living were driving residents out of state to places like Florida and Texas. “This is our last stand in New York,” he said, referring to his campaign to topple the Albany Democrats, according to video of the speech.

Zeldin faces an uphill battle as he tries to become the first statewide Republican to win New York in two decades. Registered Democrats outnumber Republicans by more than 2 to 1 in New York, and Hochul enters the race with a huge financial edge. /NYT