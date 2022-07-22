Republican Lee Zeldin attacked during rally in New York; Look

A Republican congressman was attacked yesterday (21) during a campaign rally in upstate New York, in the United States. Videos circulating on social media show Lee Zeldin giving a speech before a man approaches holding a sharp object.

Zeldin is running for governor against Democrat Kathy Hochul, who currently holds the position, in the November election.

The Republican was speaking at a rally in the city of Perinton at 20:00 (local time, 21:00 GMT) when a 43-year-old man attacked him, according to a statement from the local commissioner’s office.

The attacker “had a gun, brandished it against Zeldin’s neck and told him: ‘It’s over,'” reads an excerpt from the statement released by authorities. Zeldin’s team and rally participants managed to immobilize the man until the agents arrived.

ATTACK: Image shows man trying to put a sharp object/knife into the neck of Republican candidate for governor of New York, Lee Zeldin, on Thursday afternoon. The man was arrested and the candidate was not injured.pic.twitter.com/lQvGHPFWRs — Direct from America (@DiretoDaAmerica) July 22, 2022

“Grateful that I was able to grab his wrist in time as he lunged for my neck,” Zeldin wrote on Twitter. He also thanked those who immobilized the attacker and the authorities.

Political scores should be settled at the ballot box, not on stage at campaign events trying to violently attack candidates you disagree with. This is not ok. This is the United States of America. This is the greatest country in the history of the world. — Lee Zeldin (@RepLeeZeldin) July 22, 2022

*With information from AFP