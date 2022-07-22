Republican Lee Zeldin attacked during rally in New York; Look

A Republican congressman was attacked yesterday (21) during a campaign rally in upstate New York, in the United States. Videos circulating on social media show Lee Zeldin giving a speech before a man approaches holding a sharp object.
Zeldin is running for governor against Democrat Kathy Hochul, who currently holds the position, in the November election.
The Republican was speaking at a rally in the city of Perinton at 20:00 (local time, 21:00 GMT) when a 43-year-old man attacked him, according to a statement from the local commissioner’s office.
The attacker “had a gun, brandished it against Zeldin’s neck and told him: ‘It’s over,'” reads an excerpt from the statement released by authorities. Zeldin’s team and rally participants managed to immobilize the man until the agents arrived.
“Grateful that I was able to grab his wrist in time as he lunged for my neck,” Zeldin wrote on Twitter. He also thanked those who immobilized the attacker and the authorities.
