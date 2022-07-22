Revealed the absurd value that Dwayne Johnson will earn in Black Adam

Dwayne Johnson is one of Hollywood’s top stars, and his salary to star in Black Adam has reached an absurd amount.

The actor who will live the role of dreams, has signed a contract to earn US$ 22.5 million for the feature film, according to a report by Variety (via ScreenRant).

Still in the studio, Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling signed to earn $12.5 million each for Barbie. Robbie still participates as an executive producer. In turn, Jason Momoa returns for the sequel to Aquaman with a salary of $ 15, double that received for the first film.

At Marvel, Tom Hardy has a salary of $20 million for Venom 3, though his involvement in production and script writing could add to the figure.

Chris Hemsworth and Mille Bobby Brown will earn $20 million and $10 million, respectively, for Extraction 2 and Enola Holmes 2.

The lowest salaries go to Anya-Taylor Joy for Furiosa, with $1.8 million, and Halloween Ends star Jamie Lee Curtis, pocketing $3.5 million.

astronomical salaries

The leader of the list is Tom Cruise, who pocketed $100 million for Top Gun: Maverick (Top Gun 2). The absurd value is due to the participation of the star at the box office, which exceeded the mark of US$ 1 billion.

Will Smith comes in second for Emancipation, with a value of $35 million. Just behind, there are names like Leonardo DiCaprio, Bradd Pitt, Joaquin Phoenix for Joker 2, among others.