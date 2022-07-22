‘Rio 2’ is shown this Friday (22/7)

posted on 07/22/2022 09:00



(credit: Internet/Play)

Attraction of the Afternoon Session, by Rede Globo, this Friday (22/7), river 2 is a Brazilian adventure and animation by director Carlos Saldanha, starring Jesse Eisenberg, Anne Hathaway and Jemaine Clement.

Living in Rio de Janeiro, Linda and Túlio, owners of the blue macaws Blu and Jade, set out on an adventure in the Amazon rainforest to carry out new research. At the site, the couple finds the feather of a hyacinth macaw chick, which suggests that Blu and Jade are not the last of the species. With that, the birds go to the Amazon, without imagining that, when they arrive, they will find Nigel, an old enemy.

The cast is formed by Jesse Eisenberg, Anne Hathaway, Rachel Crow, Amandla Stenberg, Pierce Gagnon, Leslie Mann, Rodrigo Santoro, Jemaine Clement, the script and direction are by Carlos Saldanha.