‘Rio 2′ references Miley Cyrus’ famous song – Metro World News Brasil

TV Globo shows in the “Sessão da Tarde” this Friday (22) the film “river 2″, released in 2014. The animation features the original voices of Jesse Eisenberg (“The Social Network”), Anne Hathaway (“Les Miserables”) and Jemaine Clement (“MIB: Men in Black III”).

The feature follows the 2011 animation. This time, it begins with Blu (Jesse Eisenberg) living a happy life in Rio de Janeiro alongside his partner Jade (Anne Hathaway) and their three puppies. One day, the couple sees on TV that they are not the last of their species, as they believed, which makes Jade insist that they leave for the Amazon. The family leaves for northern Brazil, but soon encounter an old enemy: Nigel (Jemaine Clement).

Check out three facts about “Rio 2″, according to IMDb:

Jungle Miley Cyrus

A milestone in pop culture: when Miley Cyrus released the song “Wrecking Ball” in 2013, several references spread through movies, advertisements and internet memes. Even the animation “Rio 2″ paid homage to the song: in an animal audition, one of the talents is a monkey swinging on a rock, tied to a vine. The scene refers directly to the music video, one of the most famous of the artist’s career.

Jungle Charlie Chaplin

Another tribute that animation pays is to filmmaker and actor Charles Chaplin, through the anteater Charlie. Like the artist, he stands out in the film for his mute mannerisms and bowler hat.

Adaptations for Bruno Mars

Director Carlos Saldanha decided to cast singer Bruno Mars for the dubbing of the film after seeing him on “Saturday Night Live”. He ended up rewriting his character, to make him less macho. Even so, after a recording session, it was still necessary to revive a sequence for Roberto to adapt to his way of singing.

