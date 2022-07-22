Rumi and Blue, Beyoncé’s daughters, have a hilarious argument over a flashy look to go to Disney: “That’s my style!”

Child of fish, little fish is! Tina Knowles, the mother of our muse Beyoncé, revealed a funny argument Rumi Carter had with her older sister Blue Ivy during a trip to Disneyland. This Thursday (21), in an exclusive interview with Oprah Daily, Tina said that the two discussed an outfit that Rumi intended to wear.

When asked if she encourages her grandchildren to have their own style, the matriarch of the Knowles family revealed that Rumi loves fashion and always chooses her own clothes. She cited a recent situation that happened to the little ones, on a family outing at Disneyland. “Rumi put on the Mickey Mouse shorts. So she wanted to put on a shiny printed top, which had the same colors. It looked very beautiful. But Blue came in and said, ‘My mom would be mad because you’re doing too much.’ And Rumi said, ‘This is my style’”, reported the stylist.

Continue after Advertising

Tina continued: “I was impressed. Rumi also said: ‘Mickey Mouse will be so excited. He’s going to go upstairs and take a picture with me.’ She is so funny. And you know, Mickey came and took a picture with her. You gotta let them do their own thing”. Rumi, Sir Carter’s twin sister, is only 5 years old, but she already shows that she is following in Queen B’s footsteps!

In the interview, Bey’s mother told about the new collection of her daughter’s brand, Ivy Park, which has children’s options. According to Tina, the grandchildren always have the final opinion. “They are little fashionistas, and they have a definite determination about what they like and what they don’t like. When Beyoncé is doing the first samples, they get them, and some things they love, and some things you can say aren’t her favorites. So they absolutely put their finger on the mark,” said Knowles.

In addition to the new collection, there is another novelty in Bey’s career — this time, in the music scene! The artist is getting ready to make a comeback with the release of her newest album, “Renaissance”, which will feature 16 tracks, such as “Break My Soul” and “I’m That Girl”. The long-awaited release happens next Friday (29), and we are more than ready!