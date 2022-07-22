Rupert Grint comes to Brazil! Harry Potter Actor Is Featured At UcconX (Exclusive)

Rupert Grint became famous for the role of Ron Weasley in Harry Potter, appearing in all eight original films in the franchise.

Rupert Grint, actor famous for the role of Ron Weasley in the Harry Potter franchise, comes to Brazil and will be one of the highlights of the UcconX (Universal Creators Conference Experience), an event that takes place from July 27th to 31st at Complexo do Anhembi, in São Paulo , and will bring together gamer, pop, geek, otaku and street cultures. Grint is one of the main stars of the event alongside Millie Bobby Brown, Eleven from Stranger Things.

In addition to being Rupert Grint’s first time in Latin America and, of course, in Brazil, the festival will be the first in-person event that Grint will participate in in his career, on the 30th and 31st of July, in São Paulo. At UcconX, in addition to an exclusive panel for fans, fans will have the opportunity to attend a meet & greet, photo sessions and autographs with the actor. According to the event’s production, he will also be honored on the festival’s main stage, with interaction with the general public at a surprise time.

“I will be at UcconX, in São Paulo, on the 30th and 31st of July. I can’t wait to see everyone there. See you there”, said Ruper Grint in a video to announce his participation in the festival to Brazilian fans.

Want to see Ruper Grint up close in Brazil? Tickets for the actor’s panel at UcconX will be available starting this Saturday (23) clicking on this event link.

“We are thinking about everything with great affection to connect the public with their great idols in a unique opportunity. During the five days of UcconX the public will be able to experience different experiences in the thematic areas of the universes of Games, Comic, Asian, Cosplay, Urban and Films and Series. Each of them will have national and international attractions, competitions, exhibitions, shows, panels, workshops, launches and much more”, says Nando Cohen, CEO of BBL and organizer of the festival.

Relive Rupert Grint’s career in film and TV





Rupert Grint is best known for his role as Ron Weasley, one of the protagonists of the Harry Potter franchise alongside Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter) and Emma Watson (Hermione Granger). From 2001 to 2011, Grint starred in all eight of the original saga films in theaters, from Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone to Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2. Most recently he was in Harry Potter: 20 Years of Magic: Back HBO Max’s Hogwarts, a special 20th anniversary event commemorating the release of the first film.

Outside the Wizarding World, the actor was in Pum – Impossible Emission (2002), Life Lessons (2006), Killer in Peril (2009), The Drummer (2012), Among Enemies (2012), Dangerous Conquests (2013), CBGB – The Cradle of Punk Rock (2013), Moonwalkers – Towards the Moon (2015), Tea with the Ladies (2018). On TV, he has appeared on American Dad!, Snatch, Sick Note, The ABC Murders and most prominently as one of the leads in Servant on Apple TV+. His next projects are Cabinet of Curiosities, a new series created by Guillermo del Toro, and Knock at the Cabin, a new film by M. Night Shyamalan.