Russia and Ukraine to sign grain export deal on Friday

Meeting will take place in Turkey; commodities have been sitting in Ukrainian ports since the beginning of the war

Representatives from Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and the UN meet in Istanbul to create humanitarian and export corridor for Ukrainian grain



THE Turkey informed this Thursday, 21, that the Russia and the Ukraine will sign this Friday an agreement on the export of Ukrainian grain through the Black Sea who have been trapped in ports since the troops of Vladimir Putin invaded Eastern Europe on February 24. “The signing ceremony of the grain transport agreement, which will be attended by the Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the Secretary General of UNAntónio Guterres, will take place [na sexta-feira] with the participation of Ukraine and Russia,” announced the Turkish president’s office.

Discussions between the countries to negotiate exports began last Wednesday, the 13th, and were attended by representatives from Turkey and the United Nations. On the occasion, the Ukrainian Foreign Minister, Dmytro Kuleba, informed in an interview with the Spanish newspaper El País that they were “two steps away from reaching an agreement with Russia” and was confident in the positive outcome of this meeting. Turkey, a member of the nato and an ally of both sides in the conflict, says it has 20 merchant ships waiting in the Black Sea that can be quickly loaded with Ukrainian grain.