Russia resumes gas supply to Europe and ends fear of permanent cut

Nord Stream pipeline operations had been shut down since July 11 for annual maintenance and there was uncertainty about the return of distribution.

John MACDOUGALL / AFP



THE Europe received again this Thursday, 21, the gas from Russia. “It’s working,” a spokesperson for Nord Stream said earlier this morning. Nord Stream pipeline operations had been shut down since July 11 for annual maintenance. About 29 GWh of gas were sent in the second hour since the pipeline was back in operation to the German station in Greifswald on the Baltic Sea. This pipeline supplies about a third of the gas that the European Union (EU) purchase annually. After arriving at Germanywhich is its main customer and a country highly dependent on Russian energy, the gas is exported to other countries.

According to the first data published by the German operator of this network, Gascade, the flow is equivalent to what this pipeline recorded before the suspension of operations for maintenance, which corresponds to 40% of its capacity. This amount has been distributed since mid-June, when Gazprom reduced its capacity to supply through Nord Stream on the grounds that a turbine was undergoing maintenance in Canada. The Russian giant said it could not guarantee the resumption of supply through the pipeline due to the absence of the turbine, necessary for the operation of a compression station.

However, despite the resumption of operations, Moscow has a “weapon” on which the EU’s energy security depends to face the next winter. Running at 40% of Nord Stream’s capacity carries a risk of insufficient supply for businesses and individuals in the winter months. To avoid a major crisis, the European Commission proposed, on Wednesday, 20, a plan to reduce gas demand by 15% in the short term. This proposal, which must be debated by member countries, would lead to limiting the heating of some buildings, postponing the closure of nuclear plants and encouraging companies to reduce their needs.

Since the beginning of the war in Ukraine, there is a dispute between Russia and the Western countries that have imposed a wave of sanctions on Moscow. Russia has blamed Westerners for technical problems in supplying gas to Europe. “It is the restrictions that prevent the repair of equipment, especially turbines in compression stations,” presidential spokesman Dmitri Peskov said on Thursday. He also described as “completely false” the accusations against Moscow of “blackmail” with gas.

*With information from AFP