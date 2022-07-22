‘Russia under Putin resembles Nazi Germany’, says Francis Fukuyama | Ukraine and Russia

Francis Fukuyama rose to fame in 1989 when he published the article “The End of History?”, in which he argued that liberal democracy and free market capitalism are the endpoint of the sociocultural evolution of society. Three years later, the Japanese-American political scientist, philosopher and economist would publish “The End of History and the Last Man”, expanding on these ideas.

In late June, Russian authorities banned Fukuyama from entering the country. DW spoke to him just days after he joined the advisory board of the Anti-Corruption Foundation International, created by Russian dissident Alexei Navalny, who is currently in prison.

In the interview, Fukuyama said it was an honor to be on the list of critics of Moscow, a regime that, he says, now looks more like Nazi Germany.

“Its only ideology is a kind of extreme nationalism, but even less developed than that of the Nazis. It’s also a very poorly institutionalized regime. It really revolves around one man, Vladimir Putin, who actually controls all the big levers of power. ”

The 69-year-old political scientist also elaborated on an eventual return of Donald Trump to the US presidency in 2024, which would “solve all of Russia’s problems”.

“He is apparently committed to withdrawing the United States from NATO. Russia will have achieved its main objectives simply because of this change in American policy,” he warns.

DW: How do you feel about being on the no-go list? Russia?

Francis Fukuyama: I consider it an honor to be on the list. All the major foreign critics of Russia and the Russian invasion of Ukraine were included in this list, and I was actually wondering why they took so long to get to me.

Why did you join the board of the Anti-Corruption Foundation?

I am a big admirer of Alexei Navalny, I met him in Warsaw in 2019. Corruption is a very big problem in Russia and all over the world, and I am very happy to support his foundation in every way possible.

Russian President Vladimir Putin recently said: “We have only just begun”, referring to the war in Ukraine. Is he bluffing?

I think he’s lying, just like about a lot of things. Western military analysts who have observed the Russian force arrangement have noted that, at the moment, Russia is experiencing a very serious manpower shortage.

They lost perhaps a third of all the forces originally assembled to defeat Ukraine. Estimates of Russian casualties are uncertain, but there were possibly 20,000 dead and perhaps 60,000 wounded, in addition to the prisoners. And for a country the size of Russia, this is truly a military disaster.

So I think, given that the Russians have made very marginal gains in the two months since they started focusing on Donbass, I don’t think they have much in reserve, and Putin is bluffing when he says they’re just getting started.

What could be a successful strategy for the Ukraine?

The most realistic strategy at the moment is to focus on the south, to reopen Ukraine’s access to the Black Sea, retaking Kherson and other ports on the Sea of ​​Azov. This is more important than Donbass [região do sul da Ucrânia em parte no poder de separatistas pró-russos]. I believe that taking back Donbass will be quite difficult in the coming months.

But until the end of summer [junho a setembro na Europa], it would be possible to see some real progress in the south. It is very, very important for Ukraine to regain this access so that it can resume exports of all its agricultural products from its Black Sea ports and break the Russian blockade of Odessa.

How could the situation change if Donald Trump were re-elected President of the United States?

If Donald Trump returns in 2024, that solves all of Russia’s problems, because he is apparently committed to withdrawing the US from NATO. Russia will have achieved its main objectives simply by this change in American policy.

And that’s why I think it’s very important for Ukraine to make some progress and regain military momentum over the summer, because unity in the West really depends on believing that there is a military solution to the problem in the short term.

If it feels like we are simply facing a protracted stalemate that will last forever, then I think unity will start to break down, and there will be more calls for Ukraine to cede territory to end the war.

How do you see the Russia in a broader global perspective? What is the type of political regime?

More than anything else, it really does look like Nazi Germany at this point. Their only ideology is a kind of extreme nationalism, but even less developed than that of the Nazis. It is also a very poorly institutionalized regime. It really revolves around one man, Vladimir Putin, who actually controls all the big levers of power.

Compared to China, they are very, very different. China has a big Communist Party with 90 million members, it has a lot of internal discipline. In the case of Russia, there is no such institutionalization.

So I don’t think it’s a stable regime. I don’t think it has a clear ideology that is projectable. I think whoever aligns with her is simply someone who doesn’t like the West for different reasons.

Thirty years later, do you have any updates on your end-of-story concept?

We are in a different situation than we were 30 years ago. There have been setbacks in democracy in general, including in the United States, India and other large democratic countries in recent years. But the progress of history was never linear.

We had major setbacks in the 1930s that we survived. We had another set of setbacks in the 1970s, with the oil crisis and inflation in many parts of the world. So the idea of ​​historical progress is not dead.

Sometimes there are setbacks, but the underlying institutions and ideas are strong and have survived for a long time, and I hope they will continue to do so.

the war in Ukraine and other flaming political crises overshadowing the most global and dangerous climate crisis?

Obviously, short-term energy needs have led to a resurgence of fossil fuels and slowed progress in reducing carbon emissions. But it’s a temporary setback. And I think you have to deal with both issues, it’s not a choice between one or the other. You really need to take them both seriously.

But the climate crisis is one that unfolds slowly and will continue with us for generations to come. And so I don’t think the fact that we’re going backwards now is necessarily the final position that we’re going to end up in.