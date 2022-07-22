Ryan Gosling Reveals New Details About Ken’s ‘Barbie’ Character

posted on 07/22/2022 11:54



(credit: Disclosure)

While promoting the new Netflix feature, hidden agentRyan Gosling can’t dodge questions about the mysterious film Barbie. In an interview with UOL, the actor revealed new nuances of the film and the character Ken, which he plays.

The live-action Barbie doll movie has barely finished filming and already finds a legion of fans who speculate about the mysterious plot of the long. Directed by acclaimed director Greta Gerwig, the work features Margot Robbie in the role of the famous doll. Ryan Gosling appears as Ken, the protagonist’s love interest. The actor, who is in the promotion phase of the new film hidden agenthas been revealing details about Ken’s plot and nuances.

In an interview with UOL, Gosling reveals: “I have never seen or read anything like this film”. He adds: “It’s a feature that reminds me of everything I loved growing up. It is a completely unique production.” On bringing the Ken doll to life, Ryan says: “I’ve always had Ken’s energy in me, and I still have it.” To the American portal Variety, the actor reveals that “Ken has no money, no job, no car and no home. He’s having problems.”

Barbie is set to hit theaters in July 2023. Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling will be joined by Simu Liu, Will Ferrell, Emma McKay and Michael Cera. The film will be set in Barbieland, where the doll will be expelled for not meeting the standards of beauty. After the deletion, Barbie decides to live an adventure in the real world.

