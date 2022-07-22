Sainz pulls Ferrari one-two and is fastest in F1 FP2 in France

Carlos Sainz took the lead in the second F1 free practice session in France. In the sunny afternoon of this Friday (22), the Spaniard showed the strength of Ferrari in Paul Ricardo to finish the day with the best time of the peloton.

The duo of the Italian team did not give an opening for the opponents to beat it. The Spaniard and Charles Leclerc constantly switched positions throughout the activity, always appearing as the fastest and setting the pace at the head of the timesheet.

Then, in the final part of the session, with the mark of 1min32s, it was 527 who ended the first day at Le Castellet in front. At 0s101 from the pointer, the Monegasque was in second, with Max Verstappen, George Russell and Lewis Hamilton completing the top five.

Find out how free practice 2 of the French GP of F1 went:

For the afternoon session, the temperature increased by one degree compared to the morning session. The thermometer read 30ºC, while the asphalt hit 55ºC; the wind was blowing at almost 11 km/h and the humidity was 29%.

As soon as training started, only three drivers left the pits. The first were Valtteri Bottas, who did not participate in FP1 to make room for Robert Kubica, Guanyu Zhou, Sebastian Vettel and Lance Stroll.

Pierre Gasly, home driver and much cheered by the local fans, and Fernando Alonso joined the other competitors. Both use yellow tires and it is expected that in the first few minutes, many fast laps before the race simulations.

Nyck de Vries participated in FP1 riding in place of Lewis Hamilton. After the session, the Dutchman explained that he doesn’t see that tire degradation isn’t going to be as much of an issue as it was in Barcelona, ​​another very hot race.

Gradually the times are appearing on the table. First place is the Spaniard from Alpine with 1min35s531, a mark still much higher than in the morning. Esteban Ocon and Gasly, the French grid duo, follow.

After McLaren brought updates to the car and made use of flowvis paint, in this second session it was Alfa Romeo’s turn. Bottas had the ink on his front wing, responsible for collecting data.

After the first set-up turns and then the rapid ones, George Russell jumped to the front. With 1min34s810, the English Mercedes was followed by Gasly, Kevin Magnussen, Alonso and Ocon.

Nicholas Latifi, Daniel Ricciardo and Lance Stroll were the drivers who used hard tires. All the rest of the competitors opted for the medium.

Charles Leclerc beat the previous time and dropped it to 1min34s182, jumping to the front. However, Max Verstappen completed his turn and beat the Monegasque opponent, but in just 0s010.

Yuki Tsunoda finally received the AlphaTauri car updates and now the duo has updated cars. However, if they have any accidents, they will have to return to the previous parts.

Sainz was the first to go down from 1min34sec, making 1min33s. however, the Spaniard was soon beaten by his Monegasque teammate who clocked 1min33s136, the best time of the weekend so far.

Ferrari came in great performance. Sainz now surpassed his teammate and with 1min32s527, he was the first to turn in the space of 1min32s. Magnussen, Verstappen and Alonso closed the top-5.

Charles came on another fast lap and despite a purple first sector, the second was not so fast. Even so, the competitor was in second position at 0s101 of the first place.

Sainz is first, followed by Leclerc, Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton, Magnussen, Gasly, Daniel Ricciardo, Alonso, Bottas and Sebastian Vettel completing the top ten of the table. At this moment, the drivers were going to the pits.

The driver who had completed the most laps so far was Bottas with no less than 17, with his teammate Zhou close behind with 16. On the other hand, Pérez had completed just seven laps.

While Verstappen, despite complaining about the car slipping away from the front, appeared in the first positions, Pérez came in a much more subdued performance. The Mexican was only in tenth place, 1s5 of the first place.

Towards the end, the asphalt temperature has already dropped six degrees since the start of the session. But that doesn’t mean much, as Saturday’s qualifying takes place an hour earlier than Friday’s FP2.

At the checkered flag, Sainz ended the day as the fastest, followed by Leclerc, Verstappen, Russell and Hamilton.

Check out the best times of each driver during FP2 of the French GP of F1:

1) Carlos Sainz Jr. (Ferrari), 1’32,527

2) Charles Leclerc (Ferrari), 1’32.628

3) Max Verstappen (Red Bull), 1’33.077

4) George Russell (Mercedes), 1’33,291

5) Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes), 1’33.517

6) Lando Norris (McLaren/Mercedes), 1’33.607

7) Pierre Gasly (AlphaTauri/Red Bull), 1’33.906

8) Kevin Magnussen (Haas/Ferrari), 1’33.928

9) Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren/Mercedes), 1’33,984

10) Sergio Perez (Red Bull), 1’34.060

11) Fernando Alonso (Alpine/Renault), 1’34.259

12) Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo/Ferrari), 1’34.264

13) Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin/Mercedes), 1’34.420

14) Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri/Red Bull), 1’34,540

15) Lance Stroll (Aston Martin/Mercedes), 1’34.595

16) Alexander Albon (Williams/Mercedes), 1’34.653

17) Zhou Guanyu (Alfa Romeo/Ferrari), 1’34.654

18) Esteban Ocon (Alpine/Renault), 1’34.660

19) Mick Schumacher (Haas/Ferrari), 1’35.195

20) Nicholas Latifi (Williams/Mercedes), 1’35.412