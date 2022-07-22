São Paulo lineup: Jandrei should stay out; Calleri and Patrick return | Sao Paulo

São Paulo returned to the CT of Barra Funda this Friday morning after the 3-3 draw with Inter, last Thursday. The team is getting ready to face Goiás, this Saturday, at 7 pm, in Morumbi, for the Brazilian Championship.

Rogério Ceni will have Calleri and Patrick return for the match. The pair served suspension in the last game and should return to the starting lineup.

The coach, however, continues with other problems in the lineup. In the goal, Jandrei should be missing again. He continues to have back trauma from a blow last weekend. Thiago Couto is the substitute.

In defense, the question is left to Miranda. With muscle pain, the defender did a job with physical preparation on the CT lawn this morning. Leo followed the treatment of an edema in the posterior muscle of the right thigh with physical therapy.

1 of 2 Jandrei at São Paulo training — Photo: São Paulo FC Jandrei at São Paulo training — Photo: São Paulo FC

If they can’t play again, Ceni should take Diego Costa, Luizão and Rafinha to the field. In the last game, against Inter, Diego Costa was spared from the starting lineup to have better conditions this Saturday. Beraldo replaced him and must now return to the bench.

In this way, a probable São Paulo for the duel against Goiás has: Thiago Couto, Rafinha Diego Costa and Luizão; Igor Vinicius, Gabriel Neves, Igor Gomes, Patrick and Wellington; Luciano and Calleri.

+ Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each round of the Brasileirão? Access Cartola Express!

Arboleda, Luan, André Anderson, Reinaldo, Alisson and Caio, injured, are still recovering from their medical problems and have no expected return.

+ Read more news from São Paulo

Who went to the field this Friday did a tactical activity, 11 against 11, using the entire length of the field. In the last part, some players worked on free kicks and penalties.

São Paulo occupies the tenth place in the Brasileirão, with 25 points. The team has not won for three matches.

+ Let’s go Brazilian! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Subscribe to Premiere!

🎧 Listen to the podcast ge São Paulo🎧

+ Watch: all about the Sao Paulo on ge, on Globo and on sportv