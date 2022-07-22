São Paulo will have help from a sponsor to buy Galoppo, from Banfield

People connected to Tricolor paulista speak of US$ 4 million, while sources close to Banfield say US$ 8 million

São Paulo expects to close the signing of Giuliano Galoppo, from Banfield, with the help of an as yet undisclosed sponsor. The board of the São Paulo club keeps the name of the “benefactor” under lock and key while still trying to reach a financial agreement with Banfield.

People linked to Tricolor Paulista claim that the negotiation is around US$ 4 million, sources from the Argentine club, however, guarantee that the operation is US$ 8 million for 90% of the economic rights of the 23-year-old midfielder.

Tricolor Paulista has the salary bases agreed with the player and the contracted time will be five seasons. Galoppo has already undergone medical tests and is also hoping for a positive outcome between São Paulo and Banfield. He was left out of the Argentine club’s last two games because of the negotiation.

Optimism is high within the board. In the corridors of the club, there is already talk that there is a partner willing to finance the business, just waiting for an understanding between the two clubs. Currently, São Paulo has the following companies as partners: Cartão de Todos, ABC da Construção, Gazin, Bitso, Sportsbet.io, Roku, Ambev, and Adidas.

Galoppo already has the endorsement of coach Rogério Ceni, who made a point of publicly praising the midfielder, last Sunday, after a draw with Fluminense.

“He’s an interesting player, a midfielder, a (number) 8/5/10, a versatile player as we have some in the squad. I know he’s a player that costs dearly. investors, because the club is not able to pay for the player. I don’t know the exact amount, but it exceeds our possibilities”.