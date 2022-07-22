SDCC 22 | William Shatner Joins the Cast of Season 2 of Netflix’s Masters of the Universe

During a panel commemorating 40 years of He-Man and the Masters of the Universethe arrival of William Shatner to the voice cast of the new season, or phase, of the animated series, Masters of the Universe: Revolution.

The new phase of the animation will bring the eternal fight between He-Man and Skeletor to another level and Shatner will be involved in it with the help of the producer of the series, Kevin Smith.

In this new year, the battle will be magic versus technology in a new battle for the fate of Eternia.

There’s no word on what character Shatner will voice, but we have our bets…

Netflix announces Masters of the Universe: Saving Eternia sequel

the new year of Masters of the Universe did not have its release date announced.

